Petronas Chemicals posts RM1.08b net loss in Q2 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (PCG) posted a net loss of RM1.08 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 (2Q 2025) from a net profit of RM777 million in 2Q 2024.

The integrated chemicals producer said the net loss was due to lower earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), impairment of assets at Perstorp Holding AB and unrealised foreign exchange loss from revaluation of shareholders’ loan to Pengerang Petrochemical Company Sdn Bhd (PPCSB) and finance expenses arising from adjustments of timing of payment for trade payables at PPCSB.

Its revenue fell by 17 per cent to RM6.44 billion from RM7.73 billion previously, mainly due to lower sales volumes, the strengthening of the ringgit against the US dollar and lower product prices.

PCG recorded a lower plant utilisation rate of 77 per cent compared to 89 per cent in the corresponding quarter due to feedstock supply disruption at PC Fertiliser Kedah as well as higher plant repair and maintenance activities during the quarter, resulting in lower production volume.

For the six month period, PCG also recorded a net loss of RM1.10 billion from a net profit of RM1.45 billion year-on-year, while revenue slipped by seven per cent to RM14.09 billion against RM15.23 billion previously.

The lower revenue is largely due to foreign currency translation following the strengthening of the ringgit against the US dollar and lower average product prices.

Managing director/chief executive officer Mazuin Ismail said the 2Q 2025 presented several operational challenges, both internal and external, that impacted its plants’ performance.

Internally, he said PCG proactively shut down PC Ethylene for vessel wall rectification without significantly affecting its commitments to customers.

“We also decided to proactively scale back operations at PC Aromatics due to unfavourable economics.

“On the external front, our plant at PC Fertiliser Kedah was affected by the feedstock supply disruption following the gas pipeline incident at Putra Heights. The disruption has been resolved and operation has been fully restored in June 2025,” he said in a statement.

Looking ahead, while market conditions remain challenging, we are confident that our strong fundamentals combined with the initiatives currently underway will continue to strengthen our resilience,” Mazuin added.

PCG has declared a first interim single-tier dividend of three sen per ordinary share for the financial year of 2025. The dividend amounting to RM240 million is payable on Sept 10, 2025. - Bernama