Brazil president condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit

BRAZIL: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has demanded international intervention against Israel, stating that the world must not stay silent on what he described as genocide in Gaza.

His remarks were made during the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, where he condemned the killing of civilians and the use of starvation as a war tactic.

Lula said, “We cannot remain indifferent to the genocide carried out by Israel in Gaza, the indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians and the use of hunger as a weapon of war.”

His statement aligns with ongoing truce negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Qatar. Hamas recently confirmed submitting a positive response to ceasefire mediators. - Bernama, aNADOLU