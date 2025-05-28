Brunei says Sultan in good health after hospitalisation in Malaysia

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is in good health after being admitted to a hospital in Malaysia due to tiredness during a regional summit, Reuters quoted his office as saying on Tuesday.

The 78-year-old monarch was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur and is expected to remain there for several days on the advice of Malaysian medical experts, his office added.

“His Majesty ... is in good health,“ the statement from his office read, noting that the Sultan had been feeling tired.

Earlier, members of the media had inquired about the Sultan’s absence from the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-China Summit held this afternoon, amid reports that His Majesty was undergoing treatment at IJN, according to Bernama.

This was later confirmed by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is chairing this week’s ASEAN leaders’ summit.

“He’s a little bit tired and resting,“ Anwar said briefly during a press conference on the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.