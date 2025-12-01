STRASBOURG: Two trams collided in a tunnel in a rare accident in the eastern French city of Strasbourg on Saturday, injuring dozens of people, the authorities said.

The collision occurred near Strasbourg's main train station, one of the busiest in France outside of Paris.

In 1994, Strasbourg was the first major French city to re-introduce trams, after the service closed in 1960.

Since the return of the vehicles, there have been no major accidents.

According to the prefecture, citing preliminary estimates, between 30 and 35 victims were injured. Firefighters put that figure at around 50.

A video posted by a witness on social media showed a chaotic scene with the two trams significantly damaged in a tunnel near the station.

One of the trams appeared to have derailed as a result of the impact, whose cause has yet to be established.

“The public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation,“ the prefecture said.

A large security perimeter was set up in front of the station, where ambulances have taken up position, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

Paramedics and firefighters were loading injured people secured on stretchers into ambulances. Other victims were receiving first aid under the station's glass roof.

- 'Brutal collision' -

Strasbourg's Mayor Jeanne Barseghian and other officials rushed to the station.

The accident occurred shortly before 4:00 pm (15:00 GMT).

“What we know at this stage is that there was a brutal collision between two trams, on the platform, under the station,“ said Barseghian.

“There were a number of people on the trams,“ she said, adding that there were no fatalities or people in “absolute urgency”.

Some of the injured were in a state of shock as a result of the “head-on” impact which was “relatively violent”, the mayor added, expressing her support.

Patrick Maciejewski, chairman of the board of directors of the Strasbourg transport company (CTS), said that there had been demonstrations in central Strasbourg, which had disrupted tram traffic.

“A number of trams had to be reorganised and put on standby. There was a traffic jam,“ he said.

“We don’t know why the train was stopped, but it started to move backwards.”

Rene Cellier, director of the Bas-Rhin fire and rescue service, said around 50 people had suffered non-fatal injuries such as scalp wounds, clavicle fractures, and knee sprains.

“Mostly trauma,“ said Cellier.

“There are also around 100 people who have no particular injuries but are being seen by the doctors,“ he added.

Cellier said around 50 vehicles and 130 firefighters were on site, adding that the situation “could have been much more serious”.

- 'Big bang' -

Johan, a witness who declined to give his last name, said that one of the trams reversed at full speed.

“There was a problem with the brakes,“ he told AFP. “We heard a big impact, a big bang.”

The two drivers were not injured, “but are very shocked”, said CTS director Emmanuel Auneau.

Strasbourg saw a similar in 1998 when one tramway collided with another in the same tunnel, wounding 17 people.

Located in the historic region of Alsace, the city is the official seat of the European Parliament.