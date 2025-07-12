Cameroon presidential election set for October 12 amid political shifts

YAOUNDÉ: Cameroon will hold its presidential election on October 12, as announced by a decree from President Paul Biya.

The 92-year-old leader, who has ruled for nearly 43 years, has not confirmed if he will seek an eighth term.

Biya, the head of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), faces growing uncertainty as key allies step back. Employment Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary resigned in June to run under his Front for the National Salvation of Cameroon (FSNC).

Former Prime Minister Bello Bouba Maigari, a longtime Biya supporter, is also contesting under the National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP).

The opposition remains fragmented, with no unified candidate emerging. Maurice Kamto, who placed second in 2018, and Cabral Libii of the Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation (CPNR) are among the contenders. Candidates must declare their intent by July 21. - AFP