Charlie Kirk’s widow to lead Turning Point USA after his death

LOS ANGELES: The widow of slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk will assume leadership of youth action campaign group Turning Point USA, officials announced Thursday.

Erika Kirk addressed supporters two days after her husband was fatally shot on a university campus, allegedly by a 22-year-old gunman, vowing to continue his movement.

The organization’s board unanimously elected Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board according to a social media post.

Board members revealed that Charlie Kirk had previously expressed his desire for his wife to lead the organization in the event of his death.

Kirk’s death last week prompted widespread mourning among conservatives who viewed him as a champion of free speech and Christian values.

President Donald Trump ordered flags to fly at half-staff nationwide in honor of the slain activist.

Vice President JD Vance personally traveled to Utah to collect Kirk’s body in an unusual display of official grief for a civilian.

The shooting exposed deep divisions within American society, with conservatives organizing to punish those perceived as disrespectful toward Kirk’s death.

Multiple individuals reportedly lost their jobs after making social media posts that celebrated Kirk’s death or mocked him.

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel faced suspension of his television show after conservatives objected to his comments about the alleged shooter’s motives.

The federal government threatened to revoke broadcast licenses from channels that did not take a stand against Kimmel's commentary.