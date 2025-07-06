Child pornography swoop leads to 20 arrests in 12 nations

PARIS: An international operation against child pornography led by Spanish police has resulted in the arrest of 20 people in 12 nations across the Americas and Europe, Interpol said.

The operation was initiated by Spain in late 2024, when officers carried out online patrols and identified instant messaging groups dedicated to the circulation of child sexual exploitation images, Interpol said late Friday.

“As the investigation progressed, officers were able to fully identify the alleged perpetrators and alert authorities in the relevant countries,“ it said.

It said there were “follow-up sessions between authorities to align operational efforts with Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras and Paraguay.”

The arrests took place between March and May 2025.

Spanish authorities arrested seven suspects, including a healthcare worker and a teacher.

The healthcare worker allegedly paid minors from Eastern Europe for explicit images, while the teacher is accused of possessing and sharing child sexual abuse material via various online platforms.

Sixty-eight additional suspects have been identified and further investigations are underway.

Desktop computers, laptops, mobile phones, tablets and digital storage devices were seized. A teacher was arrested in Panama.

The remaining suspects were arrested elsewhere in Europe and the United States.