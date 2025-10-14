China sanctions 5 US subsidiaries of South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean

BEIJING: China has sanctioned five American subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean.

Beijing accused the subsidiaries of supporting a United States government investigation into the shipping industry.

The sanctions coincide with the implementation of reciprocal port fees by both nations.

The United States announced in April it would apply fees to all arriving Chinese-built and operated ships.

This followed a Section 301 investigation that found Beijing’s shipping industry dominance unreasonable.

Beijing responded last week by announcing special port fees on American ships at Chinese ports.

Fees from both sides officially took effect on Tuesday.

The sanctioned subsidiaries are Hanwha Shipping LLC, Hanwha Philly Shipyard Inc., Hanwha Ocean USA International LLC, Hanwha Shipping Holdings LLC and HS USA Holdings Corp.

Beijing’s commerce ministry stated the US investigation and measures severely damage Chinese enterprises’ legitimate rights.

The ministry said the Hanwha subsidiaries assisted and supported US government investigation activities.

It further stated these actions endanger China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.

Organisations and individuals in China are now banned from cooperating with the sanctioned subsidiaries. – AFP