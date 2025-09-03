China showcases military might at Beijing parade with Putin and Kim

BEIJING: China displayed its military prowess through a grand parade in Beijing featuring world leaders including North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Spectators gathered at Tiananmen Square from early morning to witness President Xi Jinping’s demonstration of national strength amid elaborate patriotic celebrations.

The historic square featured giant golden numerals marking the 80th anniversary of World War II’s end alongside thousands of red and green seating arrangements.

“This is the first time I’m attending a military parade,“ said 24-year-old civil servant Jenny Wang, describing the experience as magnificent and historically significant.

Parade attendees waved Chinese flags enthusiastically while massed choirs performed anti-Japanese anthems and military bands played in perfect synchronization.

President Xi wore a dark grey Chinese-style suit while standing in an open-topped limousine that drove past troops standing at attention along Chang’an Avenue.

“Comrades, you are working hard!” he shouted repeatedly through multiple microphones before joining other leaders in the grandstand.

The ceremony proceeded under intense midday heat that reached the mid-30s Celsius, causing discomfort for some spectators who required assistance from staff.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko used a cap, sunglasses, and electronic fan to manage the challenging weather conditions during the extended outdoor event.

Advanced military hardware including intercontinental ballistic missiles and rocket launchers rolled past dignitaries while soldiers marched in precise formations.

Helicopters flew overhead in a formation that created the number “80” in the sky, prompting spectators to record the spectacle on their smartphones.

The crowd expressed audible amazement when authorities unveiled the massive DF-5C ICBM and released tens of thousands of peace doves into the air. – AFP