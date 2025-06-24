China urges Iran, Israel to seek ‘political resolution’

BEIJING: China urged Iran and Israel on Tuesday to seek a “political resolution” to their conflict as Israel said it had agreed to US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire.

“The Chinese side calls on relevant parties to return to the correct path of political resolution at an early date,“ foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

US President Donald Trump said a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was in force on Tuesday, urging both sides to “not violate it” on the 12th day of the war between the two arch-foes.

The Israeli government said that it had agreed to the US-proposed ceasefire after removing the “dual existential threat” of Tehran’s nuclear programme and ballistic missiles.

Israel nonetheless warned it would “respond forcefully” to any Iranian violation of the truce.

In response, China said it “hoped that a ceasefire can be achieved as soon as possible”.

“The facts have proven that military means cannot bring peace and dialogue and negotiations are the right path to solving problems,“ Guo added.

“The Chinese side is willing to work together with the international community to contribute efforts to maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East region,“ he said.