Chinese president to visit Russia on May 7-10: Kremlin

MOSCOW: Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia on May 7-10 and join Vladimir Putin at the 80th commemoration of the Allied victory against Nazi Germany, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

The Russian president's office said Xi would also hold bilateral talks with Putin on “developing partnerships and strategic ties” and on “issues on the international and regional agenda”.

“The governments and ministers... are expected to sign a series of bilateral documents,“ it added.

Putin has ordered a three-day truce in the war in Ukraine to coincide with Russia's World War II commemorations on May 9, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed as theatrics.

China has portrayed itself as a neutral party in the three-year war, although Western governments say its close ties to Russia have given Moscow crucial economic and diplomatic support.