Cuban influencer Sandro Castro stirs controversy with online antics

HAVANA: Cuban influencer Sandro Castro has taken a path far removed from his revolutionary grandfather Fidel, using his name to build online fame while mocking Cuba’s severe shortages.

The 33-year-old’s posts have drawn mixed reactions, with some finding them entertaining while others accuse him of disrespecting his family’s legacy.

For many Cubans struggling daily, Sandro’s extravagant lifestyle and apparent lack of empathy add insult to injury.

His Instagram account, followed by 127,000 people, features him partying, often with beer in hand and sometimes dressed in costumes.

Occasionally, he pokes fun at Cuba’s economic crisis, joking about missing food and frequent power cuts.

In one post, he quipped about having no chicken to pair with his beer, holding up a bottle of the national lager Cristal.

Another joke targeted power outages, comparing them to a suggestive encounter with the state electricity company.

While some followers jokingly call him the “next president,“ communist loyalists demand he be silenced.

Historian Ernesto Limia accused Sandro of dishonouring Fidel Castro’s memory and the revolution’s ideals.

Online influencer “El Necio” argued Sandro’s behaviour threatens national security and contradicts revolutionary values.

Despite his famous name, critics warn Sandro may be pushing his luck in a country where dissent is often punished.

Dissident historian Manuel Cuesta Morua said Sandro’s antics highlight the generational gap from the revolution’s original goals.

Unlike his discreetly privileged relatives, Sandro flaunts his lifestyle, standing out starkly within the Castro family.

Little was known about Fidel’s second wife and their five sons, including Sandro’s father Alexis, until recent years.

The family lived privately in Havana’s guarded Punto Cero estate, away from public scrutiny.

Sandro first gained attention in 2021 when a leaked video showed him driving a luxury Mercedes-Benz during Cuba’s pandemic crisis.

In the clip, he joked about “little toys” at home, sparking outrage and forcing an apology.

Three years later, he caused another uproar by celebrating his birthday with neon lights amid a nationwide blackout. - AFP