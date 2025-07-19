DRCongo and M23 rebels to sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

DOHA: The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government and Rwandan-backed M23 rebels are set to sign an immediate ceasefire agreement in Qatar on Saturday, according to an official familiar with the negotiations.

The deal follows three months of talks in the Gulf nation and forms part of a broader Declaration of Principles aimed at ending hostilities in eastern DRC.

“The Declaration includes an agreement for an immediate ceasefire, outlines a commitment to begin formal negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement in the near future, and establishes consensus on a mechanism for a permanent ceasefire,“ the official said late Friday.

The M23, which seized large portions of mineral-rich eastern DRC in early 2025, had pushed for a separate ceasefire deal with Kinshasa after Rwanda signed a peace agreement in Washington last month.

The new agreement also includes “a roadmap for restoring state authority in eastern DRC once a peace agreement is signed,“ the official added.

Eastern DRC has endured over 30 years of conflict, leading to severe humanitarian crises and mass displacement. The M23’s offensive earlier this year resulted in thousands of deaths and the capture of key cities like Goma and Bukavu.

Although the front line has stabilised since February, sporadic clashes continue between the rebels and pro-government militias. - AFP