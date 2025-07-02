KUALA LUMPUR: Egypt has strongly rejected any proposal or concept aimed at eliminating the Palestinian cause through the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homeland, warning of dire consequences for regional stability.

Egypt has firmly opposed recent remarks by several members of the Israeli government regarding a plan to uproot Palestinians, describing such actions as a “blatant violation” of international and humanitarian law, according to a statement from the country’s Foreign Ministry.

“Egypt cautions against the catastrophic consequences that may result from this irresponsible behaviour, which undermines negotiations regarding the ceasefire agreement.

“This behaviour provokes the return of hostilities and poses risks to the entire region and the foundations of peace,“ read the statement, shared by the Egyptian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur with Bernama on Friday.

The Egyptian government stressed that it would not be a party to any such displacement plan, whether temporary or permanent, and called for accountability for any violations against the rights of the Palestinian people.

The statement also underlined the need to address the root causes of the conflict, highlighting the decades-long occupation, oppression, and displacement suffered by Palestinians.

“Egypt reiterates the necessity of implementing the ceasefire in Gaza in its three phases on a permanent basis.

“It intends to engage immediately with international partners in implementing early recovery plans, removal of rubble, and reconstruction within a specified timeframe, without the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip,“ added the statement.

Egypt emphasised its commitment to ensuring the Palestinian people’s right to remain in their historic homeland and called for immediate international action to prevent further escalation.

On Wednesday, international media reported that United States (US) President Donald Trump suggested Washington should “take over” Gaza and redevelop it, a proposal widely condemned as violating international law and disregarding Palestinian rights.