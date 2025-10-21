Egyptian intelligence chief meets Netanyahu for Gaza ceasefire talks

JERUSALEM: Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashad met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday to reinforce a fragile US-backed Gaza ceasefire.

The meeting at Netanyahu’s Jerusalem office focused on advancing regional peace efforts and bilateral relations.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his professional team met with the head of Egyptian intelligence at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem,“ Netanyahu’s office confirmed.

They discussed “advancing President Trump’s plan, Israel-Egypt relations, strengthening peace between the countries, as well as other regional issues,“ the statement added.

The talks referenced a Gaza roadmap presented by US President Donald Trump that included the initial truce.

Rashad’s Jerusalem visit comes more than a week into the fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire brokered in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh.

The Egyptian intelligence chief will also meet US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who is currently in Israel.

The diplomatic mission coincides with US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to shore up the ceasefire.

Vance is expected to meet special envoys Witkoff and Jared Kushner alongside US military experts monitoring the truce.

Israeli media reports indicate Vance will also meet Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders on Wednesday in Jerusalem. – AFP