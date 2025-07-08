Elon Musk’s new party may challenge Trump despite no wins

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk’s announcement of a new political party, the “America Party,“ has drawn dismissive remarks from Donald Trump, but analysts suggest it could still pose a threat to Republicans defending narrow congressional majorities. The move follows Musk’s criticism of Trump’s domestic policy bill, which he claims will worsen the deficit.

Though Musk has provided few policy specifics, his party is expected to focus on House and Senate seats where incumbent Republicans supported Trump’s bill despite advocating fiscal restraint. Political analyst Matt Shoemaker, a former GOP candidate, warned that Musk’s influence could disrupt the 2026 midterms. “With bare majorities in Congress, the Republicans should be worried,“ he told AFP.

Musk, the world’s richest person, has long hinted at political ambitions, with a June social media poll showing 80% support among 5.6 million respondents. Unlike past third parties, his movement boasts vast financial resources and a loyal following among young, tech-savvy voters. “Musk’s brand appeals to disaffected independents who might otherwise lean Republican in swing districts,“ Shoemaker noted.

Despite Musk’s wealth—estimated at $405 billion—his political spending has not always translated into success. A $20 million investment in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race ended in defeat, highlighting the limits of money and celebrity in politics. Additionally, his appeal may not extend beyond his Silicon Valley base to traditional heartland voters.

Polling data shows Musk’s net favorability at -18.1, lower than Trump’s -6.6, suggesting an uphill battle for broader support. Flavio Hickel, a political science professor, doubts Musk can sway Trump loyalists: “The MAGA movement is inseparable from the Republican base today.”

Historically, third parties have struggled in the U.S., with only minor successes in the Senate last century. Analysts cite ballot access hurdles—signature requirements, fees, and state regulations—as major obstacles. “No Labels tried and failed spectacularly,“ strategist Matt Klink recalled.

While Musk’s party is unlikely to win seats, experts say it could weaken Republicans by splitting votes in tight races. “Elon’s party won’t win, but it could cost the GOP dearly,“ said crisis PR expert Evan Nierman. - AFP