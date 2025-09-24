Erdogan calls Trump-Muslim leaders Gaza meeting very fruitful

ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan described a meeting on Gaza between U.S. President Donald Trump and leaders of Muslim countries as very fruitful.

The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

NATO member Turkey has strongly condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza, labelling them as genocide.

Turkey has suspended all trade with Israel and called for international measures against the country.

It has also demanded an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Speaking to reporters in New York after the meeting, Erdogan confirmed a joint declaration would be published.

He expressed pleasure with the meeting’s outcomes but did not provide further details. – Reuters