Estonia denounces Russian airspace violation, invokes NATO Article 4

TALLINN: Estonia has condemned a “reckless” violation of its airspace by three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets over the Gulf of Finland.

The Estonian defence forces confirmed the unauthorised incursion near Vaindloo Island, where the aircraft remained for approximately 12 minutes without flight plans or active transponders.

Italian F-35 fighters attached to NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission were immediately scrambled to intercept and warn off the Russian jets.

Sweden and Finland also deployed rapid reaction aircraft in response to the escalating situation on NATO’s eastern border.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced the country would request NATO Article 4 consultations, marking the second such invocation by a member state in under two weeks.

Article 4 allows any NATO member to convene urgent talks when it perceives a threat to its territorial integrity, political independence, or security.

Poland recently activated the same clause after reporting a wave of Russian drone incursions, with Romania lodging similar complaints days later.

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart described the event as “yet another example of reckless Russian behaviour,“ praising the alliance’s swift and decisive response.

Russia’s defence ministry denied the allegations, stating the MiGs were on a scheduled flight over neutral Baltic waters and did not deviate from their agreed route.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately expanding its destabilising activity through repeated airspace violations.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen warned that increasing threats would be met with heightened pressure, as she presented a new EU sanctions package targeting Moscow.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called the incursion unprecedentedly brazen, noting it was the fourth such violation by Russia this year.

He emphasised that Russia’s growing aggressiveness must be met with increased political and economic pressure.

Russia’s chargé d’affaires in Estonia was summoned to receive a formal complaint over the latest incident.

Similar unauthorised entries by Russian aircraft occurred over Estonian airspace on May 13, June 22, and earlier this month.

Poland and its NATO allies recently intercepted and shot down approximately 20 Russian drones in its airspace.

The UK, Germany, and France announced plans to reinforce joint air patrols with additional jets based on NATO’s eastern flank. – AFP