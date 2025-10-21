EU cracks down on drivers dodging licence bans by moving abroad

STRASBOURG: The European Parliament has adopted a driving licence reform targeting motorists who evade licence revocation by moving abroad.

The measures aim to reduce EU road deaths, which reached nearly 20,000 in 2024.

Stricter conditions for obtaining and renewing licences form part of the package.

The reform promotes information sharing between member states about serious traffic offenders.

It also encourages wider adoption of digital driving permits.

Italian lawmaker Matteo Ricci revealed nearly 40% of drivers avoid punishment when their licence is revoked outside their home country.

“With the new rules, (a driver) who loses their licence in a European country for a serious offence will no longer be able to drive in any other member state,“ Ricci stated.

The crackdown prevents offenders from circummitting sanctions through relocation.

Digital driving licences will become the primary format under the updated system.

EU citizens retain the right to request physical documents if preferred.

Young drivers face a two-year probationary period with stricter rules and penalties.

This probation aims to improve safety among inexperienced motorists.

The comprehensive reform represents a significant step toward harmonised road safety standards across the European Union. – AFP