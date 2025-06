BRUSSELS: European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Sunday urged all sides to step back and return to the negotiating table, after U.S. forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites.

"Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon," Kallas said in a post on social media platform X.

"I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation," she said, adding that EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation tomorrow.