EU leaders to discuss drone wall plan at Copenhagen summit

COPENHAGEN: European Union leaders will discuss proposals for a drone wall to protect the continent at their summit in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

This follows recent airspace intrusions by unidentified unmanned aircraft that forced temporary closures of Danish airports.

The summit will also be the first opportunity for EU leaders to debate using Russian assets frozen in Europe to fund a 140 billion euro loan to Ukraine.

France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Britain, Finland and Ukraine have committed troops and anti-drone systems to help Denmark protect the leaders.

Many leaders have accused Russia of brazen violations of European airspace with recent drone incursions over Poland and fighter jets over Estonia.

Denmark has not explicitly blamed anyone for last week’s airspace incidents that disrupted six airports.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has suggested Moscow could be responsible for the violations.

Russia has denied responsibility for drones over Denmark and disputed that its jets entered Estonian airspace.

The incidents prompted European leaders to step up calls to bolster continental defences and boost support for Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded the EU take more responsibility on defence and Ukraine support.

Leaders will discuss four flagship defence projects including a drone wall network of sensors and weapons.

This system would detect, track and neutralise intruding unmanned aircraft across European borders.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen floated the drone wall idea last month after Russian drones entered Polish airspace.

The Commission has not yet produced a detailed plan about costs and practical implementation.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised the drone wall concept as timely and necessary.

The Poland incursion exposed gaps in Europe’s ability to defend against drones according to officials and analysts.

NATO forces deployed fighter jets, helicopters and a Patriot air defence system in their response.

Rutte noted the cost imbalance of spending millions on missiles to destroy thousand-dollar drones.

European leaders have vowed to increase pressure on Moscow through a proposed 19th EU sanctions package.

This would phase out Russian liquefied natural gas imports by the start of 2027.

The European Commission proposed using frozen Russian funds to finance a Reparation Loan for Ukraine.

Von der Leyen said decisive EU action could lead to a turning point in the Ukraine conflict.

Under the Commission’s plan, Kyiv would repay the loan if Russia paid war reparations to Ukraine.

European officials acknowledge the plan raises complex legal and technical questions requiring clarification.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced support for using frozen funds for a Ukraine loan last week.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever expressed strong caution about the frozen assets proposal.

He warned countries might withdraw reserves from the euro zone if central bank money can disappear. – Reuters