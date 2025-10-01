RMAF receives seven rescue boats from Japan under RM12.6 million security grant

SHAH ALAM: The Royal Malaysian Air Force has received seven JE-470 rescue boats from Japan for use by its Special Forces unit.

The boats were provided under Japan’s Official Security Assistance initiative to enhance Malaysia’s defence capabilities.

RMAF stated the acquisition will strengthen PASKAU’s operational capabilities in national waters and improve the air force’s readiness to defend national interests.

“These boats will improve the mobility and efficiency of personnel in conducting RMAF air operations, special forces operations and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions,“ the statement said.

The handover ceremony took place at Jugra Air Base in Banting, with Japanese Ambassador Shikata Noriyuki presenting the boats to Air Operations Commander Lieutenant General Datuk Masro Kaliwon.

Defence Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali witnessed the ceremony representing the RMAF chief.

“Through this initiative, Malaysia-Japan strategic defence cooperation can also be further strengthened,“ RMAF added.

The assistance demonstrates Japan’s commitment to supporting regional stability, particularly in maritime surveillance, border control and security operations.

Under the same OSA programme, the Malaysian Armed Forces will receive additional equipment including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Road Cleaning Trucks.

UAV deliveries to the armed forces began on September 22, with six units each for the Malaysian Army and Royal Malaysian Navy, plus two units for MAF Headquarters.

The assistance originated from a Cabinet decision on December 1, 2023, accepting a Japanese government grant worth 400 million yen equivalent to RM12.63 million.

This grant specifically funds non-weapon equipment procurement under the OSA programme.

An Exchange of Notes agreement was subsequently signed between Malaysia and the Japan International Cooperation System on December 16, 2023. – Bernama