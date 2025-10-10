EU-monitored Gaza pedestrian crossing to reopen next week

ROME: The European Union monitoring mission at the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will resume operations following the ceasefire.

Italy announced on Friday that the pedestrian crossing will reopen on October 14, 2025.

The EUBAM Rafah mission aims to provide a neutral, third-party presence at this crucial border point.

Italian, Spanish, and French police officers are participating in this EU mission.

The mission was initially deployed in January but was suspended in March.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto authorised the resumption of Italian operations within the EU mission.

Operations will resume under the same conditions that were in place during the January deployment.

This reactivation follows a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The truce and hostage-release deal was proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Minister Crosetto confirmed the October 14 reopening date in an official statement.

He stated the reopening would comply with the Trump agreement and be coordinated with the European Union and the involved parties.

The crossing will operate alternately in two directions for exiting towards Egypt and entering towards Gaza.

Crosetto added that Israel is working to quickly restore the crossing’s logistical infrastructure.

Approximately 600 trucks carrying humanitarian aid will enter Gaza daily through other non-Rafah crossings.

The EU mission’s primary objective in January was to coordinate the daily transit of up to 300 wounded and sick individuals.

Crosetto clarified that passage will no longer be limited to serious medical cases.

Transit will now be extended to anyone who wishes to cross, subject to mutual approval from Israel and Egypt.

The EU originally established this civilian mission in 2005 to help monitor the Rafah crossing.

The mission was suspended two years later after Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip. – AFP