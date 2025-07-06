BRUSSELS: European Council President Antonio Costa said that the European Commission is preparing a legal report for action against Israel, which is expected to be presented to the Council of EU Foreign Ministers on June 23.

The Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA), in its report citing press sources, said the anticipated report could open the door to imposing partial sanctions against Israel without the need for unanimity among all member states, if it is determined that Israel is not fulfilling its human rights obligations under Article 2 of the Association Agreement with the EU.

Costa said in a press statement, referring to the content of the anticipated report: “The situation in Gaza is absolutely unacceptable, and when you watch your channels and read your newspapers, I think the conclusion you will reach is clear.”

It is noteworthy that 17 of the 27 countries requested this legal assessment, while nine countries opposed it. Article 2 of the agreement provides a legal framework for the special relationship between Israel and the European Union in several areas, including trade.

Although completely cancelling the Association Agreement requires the unanimous consent of member states, which some countries are expected to oppose, the EU is considering partial steps that could reduce the agreement without requiring unanimity, instead requiring only a special majority.

Four European diplomats told Politico that pressure is mounting on the European Commission to submit practical proposals to downgrade relations with Israel if it is proven to be violating the human rights clause in the agreement.

Two weeks ago, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called for a review of the agreement, and previous reports indicated that France, Britain, the Netherlands, and Belgium were exploring the possibility of recognising a Palestinian state.