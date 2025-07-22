EU urges Israel to halt civilian killings at Gaza aid points

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Tuesday called on Israel to immediately cease the killing of civilians at aid distribution points in Gaza.

In a post on X, Kallas stated, “the killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible.”

Kallas reiterated her stance in a conversation with Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, emphasising that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) must stop targeting people at aid distribution sites.

The EU had earlier secured an agreement with Israel to improve aid access to Gaza, but Kallas warned that further measures could be taken if Israel fails to uphold its commitments.

“All options remain on the table if Israel doesn’t deliver on its pledges,“ Kallas wrote.

While EU officials noted some progress in aid delivery, they stressed that much more needs to be done to alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni highlighted ongoing diplomatic pressure, stating, “Channels are open and pressure is actually being put on the Israeli counterpart, so time is of the essence.”

The bloc also condemned recent attacks on World Health Organization (WHO) facilities in Gaza.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported that Israeli forces entered a UN staff residence, forcibly evacuated women and children, and detained male staff at gunpoint.

“Let’s be clear: premises of WHO must not be attacked and must be protected,“ El Anouni said.

The EU’s strong stance reflects growing international concern over civilian casualties and aid access in Gaza. – AFP