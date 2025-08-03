Ex-Cyclone Alfred sparks flood warnings in eastern Australia

LABRADOR: Cyclone Alfred weakened into a tropical low Saturday but still threatened to unleash major floods on swollen rivers as it approached the rain and wind-lashed eastern coast of Australia.

The former tropical cyclone has blacked out more than a quarter of a million homes and businesses while prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people.

Though now deprived of gale-force winds, the tropical storm was slowly moving towards the coast and delivering intense rain before crossing over the mainland.

“Despite its weakening, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over southeast Queensland and northeast New South Wales during the weekend,“ the bureau of meteorology said.

The rains could still lead to “dangerous and life-threatening” flash flooding along the 400-kilometre (250-mile) stretch of coastline straddling the two states, it said.

One man was still missing after his four-wheel drive vehicle was swept off a bridge into a rain-swollen river the previous day in northern New South Wales.

He clambered out of the vehicle and tried in vain to cling to a branch in the river.

“The man was swept from the tree and seen to go beneath the water where he has not been sighted since,“ police said in a statement.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said there were “grave concerns” for the man.

“While it has been downgraded, very serious risks remain so it is important that people do not take this downgrading as a reason for complacency,“ Albanese told a news conference.

“Its impact will be serious and will intensify over coming hours and indeed over coming days.”

- Flood warnings -

Rains pose a threat to engorged rivers across the region, bureau meteorologist Daniel Hayes told AFP, with some rivers approaching major flood levels.

In Lismore -- a northern New South Wales city hit by deadly floods in 2022 -- the Wilsons River might threaten a 10.6-metre (35-foot) protective levee, he said.

“It is still quite possible that it will reach the levee and then go over the top,“ he said.

Emergency services warned of a serious impact if that happens.

“We’re literally talking about a failure in the levee and a significant rush of water,“ the state’s emergency services chief, Michael Wassing, told reporters.

Evacuation orders have been issued for 16,200 people in New South Wales, emergency services said.

A “staggering” number of more than 239,000 properties in southeast Queensland were without power on Saturday morning after winds toppled power lines or blew trees and debris into them, utility group Energex said.

It was too dangerous for crews to work in some blacked-out areas, Energex Brisbane area manager Chris Graham told national broadcaster ABC.

Another 39,000 homes and businesses were without power in northern New South Wales, regional provider Essential Energy said, warning that floods could hamper repair operations.