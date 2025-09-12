FBI offers US$100,000 reward for tips in Charlie Kirk shooting

SACRAMENTO: United States (US) investigators on Thursday offered a reward of US$100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the shooting of political activist Charlie Kirk, as they widened the search for the gunman, reported Xinhua.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released two images of the “person of interest.”

Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck as he was speaking to a large crowd at an outdoor “Prove Me Wrong” debate at Utah Valley University around midday on Wednesday-BERNAMA-XINHUA