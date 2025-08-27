FEMA employees suspended after criticising Trump administration policies

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration suspended several Federal Emergency Management Agency employees following their public criticism of agency leadership.

More than 180 current and former staff members signed an open letter marking Hurricane Katrina’s 20th anniversary that expressed concerns about recent reforms.

The letter stated budget cuts, personnel decisions and other changes could recreate conditions behind FEMA’s widely criticised 2005 hurricane response.

Thirty six signatories included their names while the remaining 146 feared retaliation and withheld their identities.

Approximately 30 employees received suspension notices according to reviewed internal emails.

The Washington Post reported these emails informed staff of immediate administrative leave with continued pay and benefits.

FEMA employee Virginia Case confirmed receiving an emailed notice placing her on paid leave from her supervisory analyst position.

“I’m disappointed but not surprised,“ Case told CNN regarding her suspension.

“I’m also proud of those of us who stood up, regardless of what it might mean for our jobs.”

Case acknowledged knowing at least six other colleagues who received similar suspension emails.

President Trump has repeatedly stated his intention to abolish FEMA since returning to office in January.

He accuses the agency of inefficiency and claims without evidence that it holds political bias against Republican-led states.

Hurricane Katrina caused catastrophic flooding in New Orleans during August 2005, resulting in over 1,000 deaths and $100 billion in damage.

Congress passed the Post-Katrina Emergency Management Reform Act in 2006 to improve disaster response coordination.

“Two decades later, FEMA is enacting processes and leadership structures that echo the conditions PKEMRA was designed to prevent,“ the open letter stated.

Signatories requested Congress elevate FEMA to Cabinet-level independence and protect it from politically motivated firings.

The letter criticised spending restrictions imposed by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that reduce operational capabilities.

Noem requires personal review of all FEMA contracts, grants and mission assignments exceeding $100,000.

“Consequences of this manual review became tragically clear during the July 2025 floods in Kerrville, Texas, when mission assignments were delayed up to 72 hours,“ the letter detailed.

One-third of FEMA’s full-time staff have departed this year primarily due to budget cuts ordered by Elon Musk’s former Department of Government Efficiency. – AFP