Fire breaks out at Russian nuclear plant after Ukrainian drone downed

MOSCOW: A fire erupted at a Russian nuclear power plant after the country’s military intercepted a Ukrainian drone on Sunday.

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in western Russia confirmed the incident occurred when the device detonated upon impact.

Facility officials stated that “was extinguished by fire crews” following the explosion.

No casualties resulted from the drone striking the plant site, though operational capacity was reduced.

“The radiation background at the industrial site of the Kursk NPP and the surrounding area has not changed and corresponds to natural levels,“ the plant wrote on Telegram.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly warned of the dangers of fighting around nuclear plants following Russia launching its military offensive on Ukraine in February 2022.

The facility lies near the Russia-Ukraine border, positioned west of Kursk city which serves as the regional capital for approximately 440,000 residents.

Russia currently controls approximately 20% of Ukrainian territory, including the Crimean peninsula annexed in 2014.

The conflict has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths while forcing millions to flee their homes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently rejected calls from Kyiv and Western nations for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. – AFP