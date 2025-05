BERLIN: Customs officials at the Berlin airport seized 5 kilogrammes of heroin from a 44-year-old man arriving from Malaysia, German news agency (dpa) reported.

The Polish national allegedly attempted to smuggle the drugs concealed inside sewn-up handbags, authorities said on Friday.

He was intercepted in mid-April at an airport exit after officers took notice of the five handbags he was carrying.

The man was taken into custody at BER airport, and the narcotics were confiscated.