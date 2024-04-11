Former President Trump says he ‘shouldn’t have left’ White House

WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump on Sunday said he regrets leaving the White House after he lost the 2020 presidential election, which he never conceded, reported German news agency (dpa).

“We had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left. I shouldn’t have left. I mean, honestly, because we did so well,“ the Republican presidential candidate said at a campaign rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

Trump added that there were now “hundreds of lawyers” at every voting booth for the upcoming presidential election.

Trump spoke about the achievements of his presidency. “We had the best economy ever. We had that wall. We had everything.”

Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

To this day, he refuses to admit defeat. The former president filed dozens of lawsuits after Biden won in 2020, which failed in court.

On Jan 6, 2021, his insistence that he won and that his “victory” was stolen from him led to the storming of the Capitol in Washington, the seat of the US Congress, by his supporters.

Trump ultimately stayed away from Biden’s swearing-in ceremony later that month, breaking with tradition. He left the White House a few hours before the inauguration.

Trump is running against Democrat Kamala Harris in the Nov 5 presidential election. He has been casting doubt on the integrity of the upcoming vote.