Former Singapore First Lady Noor Aishah dies at 91

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s former First Lady, Noor Aishah Mohammad Salim, widow of the country’s first president Yusof Ishak, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 91.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Noor Aishah died peacefully at Singapore General Hospital at 4.28 am.

“The Prime Minister and his Cabinet colleagues are deeply saddened by the passing of Puan Noor Aishah Mohammad Salim, the wife of Singapore’s first President Yusof Ishak. They extend their deepest condolences to her family during this difficult time,” it said.

The PMO added that the government would assist with funeral arrangements in recognition of her contributions to the nation.

She will be laid to rest later on Tuesday at Kranji State Cemetery, alongside her husband.

As a mark of respect, she will be accorded the honour of being borne on the Ceremonial Gun Carriage for her final journey from Masjid Ba’alwie to Kranji State Cemetery.

Noor Aishah was a steadfast pillar of support to the late President throughout his tenure from 1959 to 1970 – a pivotal period in Singapore’s history, marked by the challenges of nation-building.

“She was also deeply involved in charitable causes and championed various social initiatives, particularly in support of women, children, and the less privileged.

“Her grace, humility and unwavering dedication earned her the respect of Singaporeans from all walks of life, and continue to inspire us today,” the statement read.

In recognition of her contributions, Noor Aishah was awarded the Special Medal of Honour by the National Trades Union Congress in 1971 and was inducted into the Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame in 2018.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also paid tribute to her in a Facebook post, saying her kindness and service had touched countless lives.

He noted that beyond the Istana, she devoted herself to community work through organisations such as the Singapore Red Cross and the Singapore Muslim Women’s Association.

“May her legacy continue to inspire us all,” he added.

Born on May 21, 1933, in Selangor, Noor Aishah spent her early years in Penang.

She married Yusof, then founder and managing director of Utusan Melayu in 1949.

In 1959, at the age of 26, she became Singapore’s First Lady when Yusof was appointed as the Yang di-Pertuan Negara and subsequently became the nation’s first president.