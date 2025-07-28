France petition against bee-killing pesticide gains 2 million signatures

PARIS: A student-led petition against a pesticide deadly to bees has surpassed two million signatures in France, intensifying calls for President Emmanuel Macron to reject a controversial bill permitting its use.

The legislation, passed on July 8 without full parliamentary debate, would reintroduce acetamiprid, a chemical banned in France since 2018 but still legal in the EU.

The petition, launched on July 10 by a 23-year-old master’s student, has gained rapid support, including from 400 culinary professionals like Michelin-starred chefs, who condemned the “blindness of our politicians.”

Beet and hazelnut farmers argue they need the pesticide to combat pests and remain competitive, despite its ecological risks.

A recent poll in La Tribune Dimanche revealed 64% of respondents oppose the bill, urging Macron to send it back for parliamentary review.

The president awaits a ruling from the Constitutional Council on August 7 regarding the law’s legality.

Dubbed the Duplomb law after its author, Senator Laurent Duplomb, the legislation faces growing public resistance.

While 500,000 signatures triggered eligibility for a public debate, discussions would focus only on the petition, not the law itself. – AFP