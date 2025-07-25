France to recognise Palestinian state at UN meeting in September

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed his country will formally recognise a Palestinian state during a UN meeting in September, marking a significant shift in European policy.

The announcement makes France the most powerful European nation to take this step, joining at least 142 other countries that recognise or plan to recognise Palestinian statehood.

Israel swiftly condemned the decision, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling it a “reward for terror” and warning it could create another “Iranian proxy” like Gaza.

Netanyahu argued such recognition threatens Israel’s existence rather than fostering peace.

Senior Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh praised the move, stating it aligns with France’s commitment to international law and Palestinian self-determination.

“This reflects France’s support for our rights and the establishment of an independent state,“ he said.

Macron emphasised the urgent need to end the war in Gaza and address the humanitarian crisis, which the WHO describes as “man-made.”

He stressed that recognising Palestine must go hand-in-hand with demilitarisation and full recognition of Israel to ensure regional security.

Palestinians in the West Bank welcomed the announcement, hoping it would encourage other nations to follow.

Mahmoud al-Ifranji called it a “moral commitment,“ while Nahed Abu Taima expressed gratitude, saying it could pave the way for broader international recognition.

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer hinted at potential European coordination, stating a ceasefire could lead to Palestinian statehood recognition.

Spain, Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia have already taken similar steps since the Gaza conflict began.

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, a vocal critic of Israel’s offensive, applauded Macron’s decision, reiterating that the two-state solution remains the only viable path to peace.

The Gaza conflict has claimed over 59,500 Palestinian lives, mostly civilians, according to Hamas-run health authorities. The October 7 Hamas attack on Israel killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians. - AFP