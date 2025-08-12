France upholds ban on bee-killing pesticide amid health concerns

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron has signed into law a modified bill maintaining France’s ban on the pesticide acetamiprid, following a petition backed by over two million citizens.

The legislation sparked heated debate and gained momentum through a student-led petition that garnered widespread support.

Opponents argue the bill was hastily passed in July without sufficient parliamentary discussion.

France’s Constitutional Council struck down a provision allowing acetamiprid’s reintroduction, citing health risks and constitutional violations.

The court ruled neonicotinoids threaten human health and breach environmental protections under French law.

Although banned in France since 2018, acetamiprid remains legal across the European Union, with farmers arguing it ensures competitiveness.

France’s largest agricultural union has strongly criticised the court’s decision.

Petition supporters say their concerns extend beyond environmental issues to broader political frustrations.

Analysts suggest public discontent reflects impatience with legislative gridlock in a divided parliament.

Macron swiftly moved to enact the law after the ruling, dismissing calls for further debate.

The legislation is named after Laurent Duplomb, the Republican party senator who proposed it.

Health Minister Yannick Neuder has urged EU-wide reassessment of acetamiprid’s health impacts. - AFP