French petition hits 1mn signatures against bee-killing pesticide

PARIS: More than one million people have signed a petition urging the French government to scrap a controversial law allowing the reintroduction of acetamiprid, a pesticide banned since 2018 due to its harmful effects on bees.

The petition, launched by a 23-year-old environmental health student, gained rapid support, with over 500,000 signatures added in just 24 hours over the weekend.

The “Duplomb law,“ named after the conservative lawmaker who proposed it, permits the use of acetamiprid despite scientific evidence linking it to bee population decline.

Supporters argue the pesticide is necessary for farmers, particularly beet and hazelnut growers, who claim they lack alternatives against pests.

However, critics, including beekeepers and environmentalists, label it a “bee killer” and warn of broader ecological damage.

National Assembly Speaker Yael Braun-Pivet dismissed calls to abandon the law, stating it would “save a certain number of our farmers.”

Meanwhile, petition author Eleonore Pattery condemned the legislation as a “scientific, ethical, environmental, and public health aberration.”

The petition demands an immediate repeal and a citizen-led consultation involving health, agricultural, and environmental experts.

While petitions do not automatically trigger legal changes, surpassing 500,000 signatures could prompt a parliamentary debate. Green party leader Marine Tondelier has called on President Emmanuel Macron to intervene.

Acetamiprid remains legal in the EU but has faced scrutiny for its disorienting effects on bees. Its impact on human health remains uncertain due to insufficient large-scale studies.