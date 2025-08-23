French PM vows to eradicate undue political benefits amid public distrust

PARIS: French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has pledged to identify lawmakers and officials receiving improper benefits amid widespread public belief that politicians are enriching themselves improperly.

Bayrou revealed this public suspicion emerged strongly during his recent appeal for ideas to reduce France’s substantial budget deficit.

The prime minister faces significant opposition to his austerity measures targeting 44 billion euros in savings for the 2026 budget.

His proposals include eliminating two national holidays and implementing a one-year spending freeze.

Bayrou has been promoting his reform campaign through social media videos, with Friday’s release sharing public responses to his request for suggestions.

“Many people believe that the government has to touch the privileges in quotation marks of political leaders, parliamentarians, or members of the government,“ Bayrou said.

“I take this question very seriously because it means there’s suspicion.”

He added that “Many French people have come to believe that politicians are lining their pockets that it’s a waste of public money.”

The prime minister questioned whether French parliamentarians or political leaders receive “undue, excessive, or unacceptable benefits.”

This concern follows high-profile cases like far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s conviction for embezzling European Union funds.

Bayrou has commissioned an investigation led by renowned spending waste investigator Rene Dosiere, an eighty four year old former deputy.

The prime minister vowed that any uncovered unearned benefits “will be eradicated.” – AFP