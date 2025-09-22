French politicians clash over Palestinian flags on town halls

PARIS: French politicians engaged in heated debate on Sunday regarding the appropriateness of displaying Palestinian flags outside town halls ahead of the country’s planned recognition of the State of Palestine.

The government instructed town halls not to fly Palestinian flags and to remove any already displayed banners before the landmark move expected to be finalized at the United Nations General Assembly in New York starting Monday.

France hosts Western Europe’s largest Jewish population of approximately half a million people alongside a significant Muslim community deeply concerned about the Palestinian situation in Gaza.

President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state has proven divisive amid rising concerns from French Jews about increasing antisemitic attacks.

Hardline Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau argued that displaying Palestinian flags seriously undermines the principle of public service neutrality in France.

His office has directed local prefects to bring the matter to administrative courts despite lacking authority to order police removal of the flags.

Socialist leader Olivier Faure urged Macron to permit mayors’ offices to fly the Palestinian flag if they choose, noting his party’s support would likely be crucial for the government’s survival.

Faure stated this gesture would demonstrate France’s commitment to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict while aligning with its international position.

He accused Retailleau of political maneuvering to undermine Macron’s recognition efforts rather than genuinely opposing the flags themselves.

Boris Vallaud, the Socialist Party’s top lawmaker in the National Assembly, challenged Retailleau’s interpretation of neutrality as incorrect.

Vallaud noted town halls had rightfully displayed Israeli flags after Hamas’s October 2023 attack and Ukrainian flags following Russia’s invasion.

Greens leader Marine Tondelier told a Paris pro-Palestinian rally that flags on town halls never killed anyone while the Israeli army kills daily in Gaza.

National Rally lawmaker Philippe Ballard accused municipalities of practicing cheap community politics through the flag displays.

His colleague Jean-Philippe Tanguy declared the initiative illegal despite the ongoing political debate.

Even left-leaning town halls remain divided on the issue, with the Socialist mayor of Creteil refusing Faure’s call to preserve social cohesion.

Paris illuminated the Eiffel Tower with projections of both Israeli and Palestinian flags alongside a peace dove ahead of the recognition move. – AFP