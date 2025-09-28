Gaza aid flotilla 463 nautical miles from destination, organisers confirm

ISTANBUL: A humanitarian aid flotilla destined for Gaza is currently 463 nautical miles from the blockaded enclave according to its organisers.

The Global Sumud Flotilla confirmed its ships have resumed their journey following a brief stop to resolve mechanical problems.

Organisers stated the flotilla is anticipated to reach its destination within four to seven days depending on conditions.

“In two days, the flotilla will enter the high-risk zone, where global vigilance and solidarity are most needed,” the group declared in a social media statement.

A separate flotilla consisting of 10 civilian vessels also set sail from the Sicilian port of San Giovanni Li Cuti in Catania early Saturday.

This second fleet carries approximately 70 activists representing more than 20 different nationalities.

The mission is a collaborative effort organised by the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza and the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

Participants include nine elected parliamentarians hailing from various European countries and the United States.

The larger Global Sumud Flotilla comprises about 50 ships that departed earlier this month.

Its primary objective is to breach Israel’s blockade and deliver crucial humanitarian aid, especially medical supplies, to the Gaza Strip.

Israel has maintained a full closure of all Gaza crossings since March 2, effectively blocking food and aid convoys.

This closure has significantly worsened famine conditions already present within the enclave.

Only limited supplies are occasionally permitted entry, and many of these are reportedly looted by armed groups.

Gaza authorities accuse Israel of providing protection to these armed groups involved in looting aid.

Israel has a documented history of intercepting vessels attempting to reach Gaza, often seizing ships and deporting activists.

Critics of these Israeli actions frequently characterise them as acts of piracy.

The Israeli military has killed nearly 66,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, with women and children comprising the majority of casualties.

Continuous bombardment has made the enclave essentially uninhabitable and caused widespread starvation and disease. – Bernama-Anadolu