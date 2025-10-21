Gaza ceasefire vital for food aid delivery and saving lives, says UN

GENEVA: Maintaining the Gaza ceasefire is critical for delivering life-saving food aid in the territory, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

The UN repeated its call for all border crossings to be opened to address the humanitarian crisis.

“Sustaining the ceasefire is vital; really it’s the only way we can save lives and push back on the famine in the north of Gaza,“ said Abeer Etefa, Middle East spokeswoman for the UN’s World Food Programme.

She told reporters in Geneva that the fragile ceasefire must be maintained to continue aid operations.

Since the ceasefire came into force, 530 WFP trucks have crossed into Gaza bringing more than 6,700 tonnes of food.

This quantity is enough to feed close to half a million people for two weeks.

Around 750 tonnes of food are now entering daily, though this remains well below WFP’s target of 2,000 tonnes.

“Convoys are pushing through, food is getting to the warehouses and distributions are happening in an organised and dignified manner,“ Etefa said.

WFP now has 26 food distribution points open in Gaza, up from just five on Friday.

Most distribution points are located in the south and centre of the Strip.

“The response has been really overwhelming,“ the spokeswoman noted.

She said people are showing up in large numbers and appreciate the efficient, dignified food assistance.

Nine of the 30 bakeries WFP wants to supply are currently operating but need more wheat flour.

“As we speak, half a million people are benefiting from the fresh bread,“ Etefa stated.

The aid is reaching the most vulnerable populations including women heads of households and the elderly.

Gazans remain in “survival mode”, eating only some food received and saving the rest.

Etefa said people are “extremely worried” the ceasefire might collapse.

WFP trucks are currently only using Kerem Shalom and Kissufim crossings into Gaza.

The UN called for every entry point into the Palestinian territory to be opened, particularly those in the north where the food situation “is extremely dire”.

“We don’t have an indication on when those border points will be open,“ Etefa added. – AFP