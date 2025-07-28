George Lucas makes historic first Comic-Con appearance for art museum

SAN DIEGO: Star Wars creator George Lucas made history with his first-ever appearance at Comic-Con, thrilling fans who lined up for hours to see the legendary filmmaker.

The 81-year-old director took the stage not to discuss his iconic films but to showcase his passion project—the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, set to open in Los Angeles in 2026.

“We’ve been waiting five decades for this!” exclaimed panel moderator Queen Latifah as she introduced Lucas and fellow filmmakers Guillermo del Toro and Doug Chiang.

The discussion centered on the museum, which Lucas described as “a temple to the people’s art,“ housing tens of thousands of pieces from his personal collection.

“I’ve been collecting art since I was in college,“ Lucas told the packed 6,500-seat venue. “I refuse to sell it. Art is about an emotional connection.”

The museum will feature works by Norman Rockwell, Frida Kahlo, and comic legends like Jack Kirby, alongside props and artifacts from Lucas’s films.

Guillermo del Toro praised the museum as a celebration of free expression, calling it a vital preservation of visual history.

“We are in a critical moment where the past is often erased,“ he said. “This museum memorializes a powerful moment in our cultural identity.”

Fans like Jesse Goldwater, who traveled from Los Angeles, called the panel “the embodiment of Comic-Con itself.”

The event, which draws 130,000 attendees yearly, served as a rare public appearance for Lucas, who rarely engages in convention culture.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art aims to highlight storytelling across mediums, from fine art to comics.

“Science fiction is a myth,“ Lucas said, “but we’ve made it real through books and art.” - Reuters