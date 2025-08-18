German minister warns of China’s aggressive stance in Asia-Pacific

TOKYO: Germany’s foreign minister has condemned China for what he described as increasingly aggressive actions in the Asia-Pacific region, including threats to alter borders.

Johann Wadephul accused Beijing of openly seeking to shift territorial boundaries in its favour, particularly in the Taiwan Strait and the East and South China Seas.

“Any escalation in this sensitive hub of international trade would have serious consequences for global security and the world economy,” he said after meeting Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya.

A pre-visit statement released on Sunday highlighted China’s challenge to international law while asserting regional dominance.

“China’s increasingly aggressive behaviour in the Taiwan Strait and the East and South China Seas also has implications for us in Europe,” the statement quoted Wadephul as saying.

He also criticised China’s role in sustaining Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, calling it a key enabler of Moscow’s aggression.

“Without it, the war of aggression against Ukraine would not be possible,” Wadephul said, noting China’s supply of dual-use goods and energy purchases from Russia.

Ahead of US-led talks on Ukraine, he stressed the importance of security guarantees for Kyiv to ensure long-term defence capabilities.

Wadephul referenced Donald Trump’s recent summit with Vladimir Putin, urging continued pressure on Moscow until it takes concrete steps toward peace.

Monday’s discussions in Washington aim to outline a negotiated solution for Ukraine, with security assurances being a critical component.

“Ukraine must be able to defend itself effectively even after a ceasefire and peace agreement,” he said. – AFP