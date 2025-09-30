Germany’s Merz says Europe no longer at peace with Russia

DUESSELDORF: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated on Monday that Europe is not at war but no longer at peace with Russia.

Merz delivered this striking assessment during a media event in Duesseldorf, acknowledging the statement might initially shock listeners.

He characterised Russia’s actions as a war against European democracy and freedom.

The Chancellor further asserted that Moscow’s intention is to undermine unity within the European bloc.

Merz also referenced his recent endorsement of an EU plan to unlock frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s war effort.

He explained this move could provide military support for Ukraine for a period of three to five years.

Merz suggested that within this timeframe, continuing the war could become economically untenable for Russia. – Reuters