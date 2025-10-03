Four Gang TR members face organised crime charges in court

KUALA SELANGOR: Four men were charged in the Sessions Court here today with being members of the organised criminal group known as ‘Gang TR’.

No plea was recorded from the accused S Sugumaran, 45, S Rajah, 27, M Deva Kumaran, 44, and Mugilan, 35, after the charges were read separately before Judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

They are accused of being members of the organised criminal group between November 2019 and Sept 11, 2025, at a seafood restaurant in Sungai Janggut, Jeram.

The charges were brought under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of between five and 20 years upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutors Shafiq Hasim and Lina Hanini Ismail applied for the case to be transferred to the Klang High Court for trial.

Sugumaran’s counsels, Datuk S. Sivakumar and Haziq Muhamad Shahal did not object to the application. The three other accused were unrepresented. The Court subsequently granted the application. - Bernama