The Mines Resort & Golf Club, in collaboration with the Professional Golf of Malaysia (PGM) and under the sanction of the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA), proudly presents The Ladies’ Golf Tournament 2025.

Presented by Golden Horse Digital Investment Bank, the tournament will take place from 12 – 15 October 2025 at The Mines Resort & Golf Club, Mines Resort City, Seri Kembangan, Selangor. This landmark championship will feature 60 of Malaysia’s finest lady golfers – 30 professionals and 30 amateurs – competing in a 54-hole stroke play event for a prize purse of RM100,000.