Germany’s Merz says mourns Austria’s ‘horrific’ school shooting

BERLIN: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz offered his condolences Tuesday after a “horrific” shooting at a school in neighbouring Austria left 10 people dead including the alleged shooter.

“Horrific news from Graz. Our thoughts are with our Austrian friends and neighbours and we mourn with them,“ Merz said in a post on X.

Merz then said in a separate statement he was “deeply saddened that young people had their lives taken from them so suddenly”.

“We hope that the relatives can find comfort with friends and family in this dark hour,“ Merz said in the message shared by the chancellery.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a message to his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen that he was “shocked” by the news.

“I would like to express my sincere condolences to you and all Austrians, also on behalf of my fellow citizens. Your German neighbours are with you,“ Steinmeier said in the message shared by his office.