TOTTENHAM have reached an agreement with Premier League rivals Brentford to make Thomas Frank their head coach following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou, it was widely reported on Thursday.

Spurs set their sights on Frank after dismissing Postecoglou last week, just 16 days after he won the Europa League, and made an official approach to Brentford earlier this week.

Britain's Press Association said discussions initially centred on Frank's current terms at Brentford and further talks were required over which backroom staff he would take with him.

Frank's contract with Brentford was set to run until 2027. It is understood he has a release clause of about £10 million ($13.6 million).

PA said a deal was struck on Thursday and the Athletic reported Spurs were set to seal the appointment of the 51-year-old Dane.

Frank lead Brentford back to the top flight in 2021 after an absence of 74 years and has established the west London club in the Premier League.

Spurs will play in the Champions League next season thanks to their Europa League success in Bilbao, where they beat Manchester United 1-0.

However, Postecoglou paid the price for a miserable Premier League season as Tottenham finished 17th after losing 22 of their 38 games.

Frank began his coaching career in the youth set-up of the Danish national team before a three-year stint at Brondby.

He initially joined Brentford as an assistant coach before stepping to replace Dean Smith, when he left to join Aston Villa.

After losing out in the 2020 Championship play-off final, Brentford bounced back to win promotion through the play-offs a year later.

Since then, the Bees have finished 13th, ninth, 16th and 10th despite consistently selling some of their best players.