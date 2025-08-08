Global outcry over Israel’s Gaza control plan amid conflict fears

GENEVA: Nations worldwide voiced strong opposition to Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza City, warning it would deepen the conflict and increase civilian suffering.

The UN human rights chief Volker Turk called for an immediate halt to the plan, stressing the need for unrestricted humanitarian aid and hostage releases.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the move as “wrong,“ stating it would prolong violence rather than secure peace or hostage freedom.

China’s foreign ministry asserted Gaza’s status as Palestinian land, urging an immediate ceasefire to address humanitarian needs and hostage releases.

Germany announced a suspension of military exports to Israel that could be used in Gaza, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz questioning the plan’s legitimacy.

Turkey urged international intervention to prevent forced displacement, while Spain’s foreign minister demanded a ceasefire and urgent humanitarian access - AFP