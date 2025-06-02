KUALA LUMPUR: The Grand Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Ekrima Said Sabri, affirmed that the Palestinian people reject any plans for displacement and remain committed to defending their homeland.

He claimed that the plans to displace the Palestinian people aim to control the Al-Aqsa Mosque and weaken those who are fighting against the Israeli regime.

“The Palestinian people have endured nearly 100 years of Israeli occupation. Therefore, they will not surrender this land.”

“They have sacrificed a lot for it,” he said to Bernama in a statement sent via WhatsApp.

He stated that the return of Palestinian refugees to Gaza sends a clear message that this land belongs to them and they will never relinquish it.

He also said that the Palestinian people will never abandon the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is an integral part of their lives, and warned about the consequences of the Israeli regime’s arrogance and its ambitions to expand the illegal occupation.

“The occupation and illegal settlement must be ended, as it rightfully belongs to the Palestinian people, not Israel,” he stated.

Sheikh Ekrima also praised the international stance that rejects the displacement of Palestinians from their homeland, including Egypt and Jordan, which have clearly opposed this plan.

He urged Muslim countries to unite, reject all plans for Israeli occupation and its allies, and protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Recently, international media reported that US President Donald Trump proposed the permanent relocation of the Palestinian population from Gaza to neighbouring countries.

Malaysia condemned the proposal to forcibly remove the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip, calling it an act “beyond rational thought” and clearly in violation of international conventions, charters, and agreements.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan stated that the proposal also contradicts Malaysia’s longstanding support, as well as that of the international community, and violates United Nations (UN) resolutions that affirm the right of the Palestinian people to have an independent state.

