Greece starts charging tourist tax on cruises

ATHENS: Greece on Tuesday began charging a tax on island cruise ships, the latest European effort to tackle soaring visitor numbers to the continent’s most popular destinations.

Cruise ships docking at the popular islands of Santorini and Mykonos will pay 20 euros per passenger starting on Tuesday.

“In accordance with the law, the tax will be applied in Santorini, Mykonos and other islands in lesser measures,“ the Greek finance ministry told AFP.

Cruise ships to smaller islands will pay a tax of five euros per passenger, according to the new regulations.

Greece adopted the legislation, which applies during the high summer season, last year in an effort to curb soaring tourist numbers to its most popular destinations, the latest country in Europe to take such measures.

Italian authorities in Venice, one of the world’s top tourist destinations, last year introduced payments for day visitors, who must pay an access fee of five euros ($5.15) on certain days.

In Spain, the government has cracked down on illegal short-term tourist rentals, with sites like Airbnb and Booking.com ordered to take down thousands of ads, amid local alarm about increasingly scarce and unaffordable housing.

The hugely popular island of Ibiza in June began limiting the number of incoming tourist cars and caravans because of the increasing numbers of visitors.

Locals in Barcelona and elsewhere in Spain, the world’s second most-visited country, have held protests against over-tourism.